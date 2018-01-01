Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wed

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are married.

The country stars tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday (24Mar18) before guests that incuded the bride's singer pal Cassadee Pope.

Morris wore a custom-made dress by local designer Cavanagh Baker, which was designed to pay homage to her mother Kellie’s vintage wedding dress.

The gown, which featured couture embroidered lace sourced from Spain and crystal straps handmade out of India, took over a month to design. The cascading tulle train was detachable so the bride could let loose on the dancefloor after the ceremony.

Maren excitedly shared a snap from the couple's rehearsal dinner on Instagram Stories on Friday (23Mar18), just days after she posted a photo of herself and Hurd writing their wedding vows.

"Feeling sentimental AF (as f**k) and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days," Morris wrote alongside the sweet black and white snap of the couple.

The singers have been together since December, 2015, and they became last summer (Jul17).

Hurd popped the question with a stunning uncut diamond ring that he designed: "I couldn't just buy something," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I had to make it was something that fit her."

"He got my style right, that's for sure," Morris gushed.

On Friday, Hurd released new song Diamonds or Twine, which he dedicated to his wife-to-be.

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said in a statement. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Morris talked about her upcoming wedding at the Country Music Awards in November (17), and said she and her then-fiance were keen to make the nuptials a big party.

"There's going to be a margarita bar, oyster bar, a Motown DJ, my dog," she beamed.