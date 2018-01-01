Stormzy denies drug use after posting suspect Instagram video

Stormzy denied he has ever taken drugs after posting a video on Instagram showing his friends surrounded by suspicious plastic bags and drug paraphernalia.
The now-deleted clip was posted on Friday (23Mar18), and several men can be seen hanging out in the rapper's upmarket flat in Chelsea, London.
According to British newspaper The Sun, the video showed a personalised poker table at Stormzy's pad covered with small plastic bags that were filled with a dubious looking substance.
The word "DON'T" was written over the clip by the rapper, and despite it being quickly deleted, many of his two million Instagram followers were concerned.
However, a rep for the Brit Award winner told MirrorOnline.co.uk on Saturday: "There was 100 per cent no coke or class A drugs present at the house. Stormzy does not take, has never taken, and does not associate himself with or in any way promote or condone, class A drugs."
The shady video comes days after it was revealed Stormzy's TV presenter girlfriend Maya Jama had moved out of their luxury pad because of his excessive partying.
A source told The Sun: “Stormzy’s house parties are legendary within his close circle. His pals stay really late playing video games while drinking and smoking. None of this footage will come as a surprise to Maya. She knows what goes on.”
