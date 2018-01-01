Beyonce and JAY-Z ‘request gold cribs for twins on tour’ check out dates

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s second joint tour will see them travel the world with their three children this time - and they plan to do it in style.
According to editors at Heat magazine, as part of their tour rider, music’s first couple have requested versions of their young twins’ 18-carat gold-plated cribs to ensure Rumi and Sir travel in the style their accustomed to.
The couple, who also have six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, announced their joint tour last week, with a series of artsy black and white photos and videos posted to Instagram, revealing their 36-date trek around the world. Tickets
“Bey is used to having the best and just because she’s travelling, doesn’t mean she’s going without all luxuries she’s accustomed to,” a source told Heat. “That means everything from a dressing room kept at exactly 78 degrees and filled with rose-scented candles, to a chef on hand. And Jay is just as bad – his demands include cases of his Ace of Spades Champagne everywhere he goes.”
“Even the twins will be pampered – Bey and Jay have asked for 18-carat gold-plated cribs complete with silk bedding and changing mats,” the source continued. “Money’s not really an issue – they know they’re going to make a killing the second the tickets go on sale.”
The On the Run II trek will start in Cardiff, before visiting cities in Europe, north America and finishing up in Vancouver. With almost twice as many dates as their last joint tour, sources claim they could finish the tour $198 million (£142 million) richer. However, some of their profits are likely to swallowed up by their new overheads which includes a huge security team for the multimillionaires’ family.
“Bringing the children means they’ll require four nannies. And on top of the childcare team, they’ll also need hair and make-up artists and personal stylist,” said the source. “They’re bringing six bodyguards, and will have extra security provided by each of their hotels and concert venues.
“As far as their concerned, they can’t be too careful and they’ll spend whatever it takes to keep their children safe.”
