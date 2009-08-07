NEWS Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get matching tattoos Newsdesk Share with :







Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been inked with matching tattoos.



The singer and actress started dating in late 2016 and became engaged last October (17).



Now, they have expressed their commitment in a new way - by getting coordinating body art.



Earlier this month (Mar18), Joe, 28, uploaded a snap of his latest tattoo, which features a portrait of a nude woman inside a square frame.



"@curtmontgomerytattoos does it again," the DNCE frontman captioned the photo, referring to Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery.



And on Friday (23Mar18), Curt shared a snap of Sophie's new ink, which boasts an image of a woman peering over one shoulder.



"Side view F**KEN sweetness for our round'y two with rad bb @sophiet (sic)," he wrote alongside the shot, which shows the ink on the star's left thigh. The 22-year-old also has her hand in the shot, showing off her engagement ring from Joe.



Fans have speculated that Joe's tattoo is depicting his fiancee's character, Sansa Stark, in Game of Thrones, with some even finding the exact scene it may have been inspired by.



Sophie has visited Curt before, as she was inked with a bunny rabbit on her arm earlier this month.



However, the new ink isn't the first time she has got a matching tattoo, as she and her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams once hit up a parlour together to commemorate the date they got their roles on the hit HBO show.



"We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game of Thrones," she told Elle magazine last year. "So, when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done."

