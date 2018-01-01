Kylie Minogue: ‘Public breakups are tough!’

Kylie Minogue, who will tour
. the UK later this year, finds it tough going through a breakup in the public eye.
The Australian singer was engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse up until last year, after they decided to go their separate ways in February 2017. And Kylie admits that the public interest in her love life has made her question whether it’s wise to embark on a new relationship.
“It’s so full on!” she said in an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine. “And when you’ve had a kind of public romance as well, there’s a point where you think, can I go through this again? No doubt I will.”
“I think we kind of like to think that we’ve almost got it figured out, but we’re complicated beings,” the Spinning Around hitmaker continued. “So to make it work with another complicated being, it stands to reason it’s not going to be easy.”
Kylie also counts French actor Olivier Martinez, Spanish model Andres Velencoso, her former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan and late INXS rocker Michael Hutchence as exes.
While there may not currently be a man in her life, this hasn’t tarnished her view of love.
“It’s the best!” she smiled. “The first flush of love, that’s the best. I know people often like to paint me as a bit of a failure in that department, but maybe it’s just not my destiny yet to have met the one.”
The popstar is gearing up to release her latest album Golden later this year, before going on to celebrate her 50th birthday in May, and although Kylie admits she’s not usually one for parties, this year she is making an exception.
“It’s really out of character for me. I don’t do big parties. I don’t want to commit to the party, but this year I think I’m going to do it,” she confirmed.
