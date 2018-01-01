Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split over wanting ‘different things’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly broke up because they disagreed on marriage.

Fans were shocked earlier this month (Mar18) when the former One Direction star and model announced the end of their two-year romance on social media.

While neither of the pair opened up about why they’d parted ways, sources close to the stars have now revealed it was all down to being at different stages in their life.

“In the end, there wasn’t one big row but a confluence of factors,” the insider commented to Britain's Grazia magazine. “Work was an issue, but they also wanted different things. Zayn had repeatedly proposed to Gigi, 22, but she felt she was too young to make that kind of commitment. That seemed to bruise his ego.”

The 25-year-old British star had previously been engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards but called off their union, reportedly by text, just months before embarking on a relationship with Gigi.

During their romance, Zayn and Gigi often shared loving social media posts about each other, posed together for the cover of Vogue and a Versace campaign and Zayn even had the model’s eyes tattooed on his chest.

Friends say that while things may be over the former couple remain on good terms.

“If they’d wanted to they could have fought to make it work, but both have agreed it has run its course,” the insider said. “They continue to have lots of fondness for each other, so nobody is anticipating any mud-slinging on either part.”