Chrissy Teigen 'never got around' to adopting John Legend's last name

Pregnant model Chrissy Teigen had every intention of taking her husband John Legend's last name after they wed, but she just "never got around to it".

The Lip Sync Battle co-host made the confession online after responding to a Twitter user who questioned why some wives choose to keep their maiden names instead of following marriage tradition.

"I'd really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name," read the tweet, which quickly went viral.

Teigen responded by joking, "my husband didn't even take his last name?," referencing the fact John's actual family name is Stephens.

Her funny remark only prompted another critic to weigh in, claiming Teigen's tweet "didn't answer (the) original question", adding, "just bcause john last name isn't legend isn't the reason.. many celebs hve (have) stage names (sic)".

"You'll never understand the simple reason of 'because I don't want to?'," Chrissy, who wed singer John in 2013, replied. The beauty then admitted she has nothing against people who choose to adopt their married names, because she had initially planned to do just that.

"the best part is, I am not anti-taking the last name at all," she explained to her followers. "I was going to. Just never got around to it and it isn't even the name he goes by. It wasn't some grand statement not to."

"I just don't see how the choice affects anyone else," Teigen added. "why do people care so much!"

John has previously explained how he came to be known by his professional moniker - a name he didn't actually pick out.

"John Legend is a nickname that some friends started calling me and it kind of grew into my stage name," he told MTV back in 2008. "Legend is something that I never would have chosen for myself originally."