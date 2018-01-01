Maren Morris' fiance gifts her with new song ahead of wedding weekend

Singer Maren Morris' musician fiance Ryan Hurd is celebrating the couple's impending nuptials by sharing the sweet song he wrote for his bride-to-be before he proposed.

The country couple will marry this weekend (24-25Mar18), and to mark the occasion, Hurd has released Diamonds or Twine as a wedding gift for his lady.

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," Ryan explains in a press release. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Quoting lyrics from the tune, he adds, "'Diamonds or twine, no matter what, I'll be yours and you'll be mine.'"

Ryan, who asked Maren to be his wife last summer (Jul17) after two years of dating, didn't tell the I Could Use a Love Song hitmaker he was recording the track for an official release, and instead decided to launch it on the eve of their wedding weekend.

Maren has yet to comment on the surprise, but on Wednesday (21Mar18), she experienced a wave of nostalgia as she looked back on their journey to the altar.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the happy couple, she posted on Instagram, "Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF (as f**k) and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days."

Maren and her man have kept further details about their wedding under wraps, but guests are likely to include the bride's singer friends RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope, after they joined her for a bachelorette bash last month (Feb18).

"Not sure what I did in a past life to deserve these people, but I'm thankful," she captioned a snap of her bachelorette party pals.