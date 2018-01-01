Amber Rose holding out for reconciliation with 21 Savage

Model and media personality Amber Rose has confirmed reports suggesting she and rapper 21 Savage have split, but she's hoping for a reconciliation.

The couple hit headlines last week (ends16Mar18) amid reports suggesting Amber and Savage had ended their months-long romance, and on Friday (23Mar18), the beauty admitted they are currently taking some time apart.

During a candid interview on Los Angeles-based radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood, she reflected, "To be in a relationship in general is very difficult... To be famous in a relationship is even more difficult."

Amber suggested fake gossip online had led to arguments, and explained that although she and the rap star are going through a "rough patch", she isn't ready to call it quits just yet, because she is still in love with Savage.

"For me to say that I'm single means I wanna go out and find something else - like I'm ready to mingle, and I'm not," she shared. "My heart is still with him, so, you know, I mean, hopefully we can work it out. But if we can't, the love is still there so we'll hopefully be able to be friends."

Amber revealed her five-year-old son Sebastian, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, is also missing having mum's boyfriend around, because he had become good friends with Savage's three children.

"Our kids love each other as well," she said. "Like, our sons play together - they're (born) 19 days apart. My baby asks for his (Savage's) son literally every day."

Amber also confessed to an odd penchant for sniffing her man's underwear, revealing she's still holding on to a pair of Savage's unwashed boxers.

"I still sniff 'em," she smiled. "I was just sniffing 'em before I got here, like, I miss this motherf**ker. I miss him so much."

Amber, 34, was first linked to Savage, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, last July (17), but they have not been seen in public together since stepping out for Valentine's Day (14Feb18) in Los Angeles.