Russell Simmons sued by 16th sexual misconduct accuser

Rap mogul Russell Simmons has been hit with another disturbing sexual assault allegation by a woman who claims he threatened to rape her son if she didn't pleasure him.

The unidentified woman has filed a lawsuit against the embattled Def Jam co-founder, accusing him of raping her in a Sacramento, California hotel room.

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she claims Simmons invited her to his hotel room after a concert in the city she attended with her young son, who she had dropped off at home before they arrived at the music mogul's hotel. He allegedly assured her he wasn't interested in sex because he was dating a top model, but his attitude changed once he was alone in the room with her.

"After entering the room, Simmons shut the door and said, 'I am going to f**k you'," the papers read. "Plaintiff said she had no intention of having sexual relations with Simmons - but he replied 'I am going to f**k you or I'm going to f**k your son. You decide...' Simmons threw her on the bed and raped her."

The woman was spotted leaving Simmons' room in tears, according to witnesses.

She is seeking $10 million (GBP7 million) in punitive damages for the "severe emotional distress" the alleged incident caused her.

The woman is now the 16th to come forward and accuse the rap mogul, entrepreneur and author of sexual misconduct.

He has vehemently denied all the accusations against him, insisting all his encounters have been consensual.

Simmons has temporarily closed his Instagram account while he works on "becoming a more useful" servant of god amid the sex abuse scandal.

The 60-year-old has jetted off to Indonesia in the wake of being accused of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse for a little rest and relaxation at the Yoga Barn retreat in Ubud, Bali, and late last month (Feb18) he posted a black image with white text on Instagram that read: “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance."

In the accompanying caption, Simmons explained that he is working on his relationship with God, “writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas”.

“Letting everyone speak, while I listen. Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVENT OF GOD (sic),” he continued. “I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I've always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community.”