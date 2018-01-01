NEWS Spice Girls planning animated superhero movie Newsdesk Share with :







The Spice Girls have reportedly signed up to star in their own animated superhero movie.



The iconic all-female group reunited last month (Feb18) to discuss future plans, fuelling fans' hopes that Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner would reform as a five-piece for the first time since a one-off performance at the London 2012 Olympics.



According to Variety, one project the band have in the pipeline is a new animated superhero movie, themed around their feminist "girl power" message.



"The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale," a source told the publication. "They're the most successful girl group on the planet. It's just what Marvel or Disney needs."



All five members have signed deals to allow their likenesses to be used in the film, with each voicing a heroic version of themselves with a unique "girl power" reflecting their personality and nicknames - Posh, Scary, Baby, Sporty and Ginger.



The insider added that all five are "fired up about the idea" and that they are currently looking for potential production partners. However, they added that talk of a tour may be "premature".



It is more than two decades since the group starred in their own live-action film, Spice World. They have also been animated before, in the video for their 1998 track Viva Forever.



Victoria has previously ruled out rejoining the band to perform together, and has told WWD.com that the group had no plans to return to touring or recording, but instead discussed how to bring girl power to a new generation of fans.



"We're just looking at how we pass on that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show," she said. "It's not about that. It's about us looking at the legacy and protecting it. And we all feel the same about that."

