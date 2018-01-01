Cardi B demands government detail how it spends her tax dollars

Cardi B has blasted the U.S. government in an expletive-laden post demanding an itemised bill of how it spends her tax dollars.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to social media on Thursday (22Mar18) to rant about the amount of tax she is paying and stated her unhappiness about the fact that the U.S. government doesn't explain how it spends her money.

"So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to f**king know what you're doing with my f**king tax money!” she raged in a video posted on Instagram.

Cardi, real name is Belcalis Almanzar, then demanded an itemised list of where the money goes, comparing the taxes to charitable donations, which do detail how the money is spent.

"When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation,” she said. "I want updates on my tax money!"

The Bronx native went on to criticise the untidy state of her hometown of New York, which has been voted the dirtiest city in America in a recent survey, and used it as an example of how her tax dollars are not being properly spent.

"I'm from New York and the streets is always dirty, we was voted the dirtiest city in America," she slammed, and further asked, "What is y'all doing, there's still rats in the trains.”

"I know you're not spending it in the damn prison," she added, before detailing the scant supplies given to those incarcerated.

The MotorSport hitmaker warmed to her theme as she angrily continued to demand answers from the government in the black and white video clip.

"What is y'all n**gas doing with my f**king money? I want to know, I want receipts, I want everything ... Uncle Sam I want to know what the f**k you're doing with my f**king money!" she fumed.