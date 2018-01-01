NEWS Drake scores ninth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







God’s Plan by Drake has secured a ninth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The Canadian’s latest single joins 20 other songs in the Official Chart’s 66-year history to have logged nine or more weeks at the top. God’s Plan is the star’s second hit to achieve this after his 2016 summer smash One Dance spent 15 weeks at the summit. View the longest reigning Official Singles Chart Number 1 hits here.



Rudimental’s These Days ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen put up another good fight this week, finishing just 3,200 combined sales behind Drake at Number 2. In turn, the song has now matched an Official Chart record for the most weeks spent at Number 2; These Days shares this feat with All-4-One’s 1994 hit I Swear, and the 2011 single Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, George Ezra’s Paradise climbs seven places to Number 5, earning his third Top 10 hit.



Bebe Rexha’s country crossover hit Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line continues to climb, up eight places to Number 12 this week. One slot behind are Sigala & Paloma Faith with Lullaby, up six to 13.



US rapper and comedian Lil Dicky and Chris Brown score this week’s highest new entry with Freaky Friday at Number 16, plus XXXTentacion makes two appearances in the Top 40 this week, at Number 20 with Sad! (up eight places) and Number 31 with Moonlight (new).



Finally, girl group M.O vault four places with Bad Vibe ft. Lotto Boyz and Mr. Eazi (23), while Love Lies by Khalid and Normani, taken from the upcoming Love, Simon film, climbs six rungs to Number 24.

