NEWS The Greatest Showman soundtrack matches Adele's massive UK chart record Newsdesk







The Greatest Showman soundtrack matches an Official Chart record this week previously held only by Adele.



The cast recording of the hit musical film scores its eleventh week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart - the joint-longest consecutive run at the top spot in 30 years, along with Adele’s 21 in 2011.



Other albums that have enjoyed long consecutive spells at the summit include Madonna’s Immaculate Collection (nine weeks in 1990), Eurythmics’ Greatest Hits (nine weeks in 1991), The Beatles’ retrospective 1 (nine weeks in 2000), and Ed Sheeran’s Divide (nine weeks in 2017).



Greatest Showman - percentage of UK sales by format - Official ChartsThe Greatest Showman and its accompanying album have been a runaway success this year across all formats, from supermarkets to streaming platforms, the soundtrack album has regularly been the most purchased (CD), downloaded and streamed album of the week since it first topped the Official Chart in January.



Now fast approaching the 500,000 combined sales landmark in the UK (465,000), its success has been powered by 46% physical purchases (197,000 copies), 25% digital downloads (107,000 copies) and 38% streaming.



A number of its tracks have also impacted the Official Singles Chart, including Top 10 hit This Is Me and Rewrite The Stars.



Meanwhile, two new albums make a Top 5 debut this week; rapper XXXTentacion at Number 3 with his second album ?, and The Fratellis, whose new record In Your Own Sweet Time becomes their first Top 10 in ten years.



US indie rockers The Decemberists land their highest charting album yet with I'll Be Your Girl (8), indie pop band Fickle Friends enter at Number 9 with their debut collection You Are Someone Else, and Brighton newcomers The Magic Gang open at 12 with their self-titled debut.



Further down, Alexandra Burke’s first release in six years, The Truth Is, opens at Number 16, George Ezra’s 2014 debut Wanted On Voyage jumps 31 places to Number 18 in anticipation of his new album Staying At Tamara’s, and Kim Wilde celebrates her first Top 40 album in the UK for 25 years - Here Come The Aliens is new at Number 21.

