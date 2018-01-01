Federal Charm announce new line up and tour dates

Federal Charm embark on four UK concerts from April 14th.Dates include Open Club in Norwich (April 14) The Louisiana in Bristol (April 22), The Deaf Institute in Manchester (May 12), and the Cluny in Newcastle (May 18).Tickets are now on sale and can be booked from the 24 hour box office: 0870 218 3805.Very special guest at the Bristol and Newcastle shows is Gabriella Jones featuring Planet Rock radio’s Wyatt Wendels on drums.Following 2016’s Planet Rock Roadstars co-headline tour with SIMO and Aaron Keylock, Stockport’s Federal Charm amicably parted ways with vocalist/guitarist Nick Bowden and drummer Danny Rigg. Paul Bowe (guitar) and LD Morawski (bass) recruited new vocalist and frontman Tom Guyer and drummer Josh Zahler.Tom Guyer’s powerful and characterful voice led to immediate chemistry as he joined Paul and LD in writing sessions for Federal Charm’s third album (scheduled for release in the fall 2018). His wide vocal range opened up new creative possibilities during song writing and added an exciting and new dynamic that compliments Federal Charm’s exhilarating blues rock sound.Federal Charm’s new heavy blues rock musical direction and style has organically evolved since the band’s second album Across the Divide (2015). New drummer Josh Zahler adds his own distinctive drumming style and grooves that compliments the band’s pulsating rhythm section.2017 saw Federal Charm perform play a great number of high profile gigs supporting UFO, Y&T and Brian Downey’s ALIVE AND DANGEROUS. These shows introduced the new line-up to old and new fans alike. The band received a fantastic reception.Federal Charm have just completed recording their highly anticipated third album. The band are extremely eager to showcase their explosive new sound and new songs on their forthcoming April 2018 UK tour.BAND LINE-UPTom Guyer – VocalsPaul Bowe – Lead GuitarL.D Morawski- BassJosh Zahler - DrumsKyle Ross – Guitar, Keyboard, Vocals

Federal Charm Spring Tour 2018 from Federal Charm on Vimeo

Picture by Simon Reed