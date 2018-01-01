Christina Aguilera penned tune Infatuation about gay ex-lover

Christina Aguilera wrote her song Infatuation after a romance with a man who turned out to be gay.

The 37-year-old opened up about the inspiration behind the track, which appeared on her 2002 album Stripped, as she appeared on Untucked - the after show following the season premiere of hit U.S. TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.

Chatting to the drag queens from season 10 of the programme, Christina spoke about the tune, which is about a forbidden love which turns into an obsession with a Latin lover.

However, while the romance went well at first, Christina later found out he was gay.

"It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine," she explained, declining to name the man in question.

“He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad,” contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo said, to which Christina replied: "I hope so, girl!"

Infatuation wasn't the only track on Stripped to have been inspired by a real-life situation. Contestant Monique Heart asked Christina about the meaning behind her tune Fighter, questioning: "Was that about someone? Girl you read him for the back row. When you said, ‘You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,’ I said, ‘Oooh.' She read him."

"Of course it was! He deserved it," Christina replied, laughing.

The mother-of-two has something of a history of addressing men who have wronged her through her songs. On 2006 album Back to Basics, Christina has a song called F.U.S.S., which is widely understood to stand for "F**k You Scott Storch". Storch produced Stripped, and co-wrote many songs with the singer, including Fighter and Can't Hold Us Down. However, on F.U.S.S., Christina sings that their relationship is a "bridge that’s been burned", and that she has "moved on" musically from him.