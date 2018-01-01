DJ Khaled: 'I'd love to pull off an Eminem collaboration'

DJ Khaled is determined to make his dream collaboration with Eminem a reality.

The 42-year-old musician has frequently spoken about the artists he'd love to work with - and the Lose Yourself star is always at the top of the list.

While Khaled finally achieved the first part of his dream when he met Eminem at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month (Mar18), he's keen to further their professional relationship.

"I finally met him the other day at the iHeart Music Awards, but I didn't really get a chance to talk to him, talk to him," Khaled told Billboard.com. "The next step, I think, is for me to deliver something that he'll love to get on. I'm friends with his manager and I'm going to reach out to him and I'm going to send him something. Hopefully, he'll like to get on it. I just want to make sure when I send it, it's the one.

"Throughout the years, I've been telling you I've been trying to get him on records. I had the ones, but now, I'm working on the new album, so I want to create the new one. Hopefully, he's willing to work and again, I'm a big fan. He's somebody that I haven't worked with yet, and I would love to pull it off."

Among Khaled's other dream collaborators are Dr. Dre and Adele. He recently got to work with singer Demi Lovato when he toured with her in her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, and cited the moment the star celebrated six years of sobriety on stage as his favourite point on the trek.

"When we went onstage just to sing her happy birthday about her accomplishment, I told her I feel like she was chosen to go through what she went through and to teach the young world not to go through what she went through," he mused. "The blessing was that she overcame it, and that's what it's about: When you fall, you get up. She fell, she got up. That's a major win. That's what I wanted the world to know."