Pink postpones Montreal concert as she and family battle flu

Pink has been forced to postpone her concert in Montreal, Canada, on Friday night (23Mar18) as she and her family continue to battle the flu.

The 38-year-old singer told fans she was "gutted" to have to pull the plug on the show, but added there was little she could have done to avoid a postponement.

"I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow’s show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all," she tweeted on Thursday.

And it's not only Pink that's been suffering from the flu. Her husband Carey Hart and their children Willow, six, and 14-month-old Jameson have also been struggling against the illness.

"Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks," the What About Us star added. "I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this. Carey’s been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs."

Carey has also been documenting his health struggles on social media, writing on his Instagram Story on Wednesday: "5:30am, got the flu, flying back to California from Toronto."

Pink's next tour stop is at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on 25 March. It remains to be seen whether or not she's well enough for that performance.

It's not the first time Pink has been struck down with the flu in recent months; in February, Pink admitted she was struggling with the illness as she prepared to sing the national anthem before the Super Bowl LII.

However, despite her sickness, Pink still managed to earn herself a standing ovation from the audience, and praise from fans worldwide after pushing through the virus to deliver an on-point performance.