Meghan Trainor's family love her dirty lyrics

Meghan Trainor isn't shy about sharing her X-rated lyrics with her family.

The 24-year-old is preparing to drop her third album, and has already released the first single from the record, No Excuses. And though her family decided to join her in the studio while she recorded the new material, she wasn't at all embarrassed by the risque words of her songs.

"I wasn't restricted at all when it comes to my lyrics," Meghan insisted in an interview with the Daily Star. "I have written dirty songs and I always play my songs to my family. It is funny as sometimes the dirtier the song (is) they are like 'that's a hit.' They know my songs are personal but my family take it lightly and are like 'Oh she's writing songs.'"

In fact, the popstar's father was more than happy to add his own musical touch to one of the dirtiest tunes on the album.

"It's kind of weird as the song my dad is on is called Good Morning," the All About That Bass hitmaker explained. "It is about 'I don't need coffee I just need your sweet loving in the morning,' so it's kind of weird."

"We all got over that though... I'm not actually saying anything dirty." she added. "A toddler could sing it and they would think it's just that they need you and coffee to wake up... a good brushing your teeth song you know."

Meghan's entire family feature throughout every song on the upcoming album, as does her fiance, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara. However, there was no time for romance when it came to recording.

"I wasn't concerned about mixing business and pleasure," she said. "Everyone knows I was the boss that day. I took over. There are videos of me where I am literally conducting my fiance and my family."