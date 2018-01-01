Justin Bieber's 'new woman' identified as model Baskin Champion

Justin Bieber's "new woman" has been identified as 22-year-old model Baskin Champion.

The Sorry singer, who split from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez earlier this month (Mar18), was spotted cuddling up to a stunning blonde as they watched British singer Craig David perform at The Roxy in West Hollywood on Tuesday night (20Mar18). Footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight showed the 24-year-old with his arm around her waist, while eyewitnesses told the site the pair spent most of the night together and even danced closely at one point.

Video by TMZ.com showed Justin and his partner leaving the venue together at the end of the night and getting into the same car.

Now it has been revealed that Justin's mystery blonde is in fact model Baskin.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Justin and Baskin met through his close friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating the model's younger sister Abby Champion.

Baskin is something of a star on social media, frequently posted images of herself in revealing ensembles, and often shares shots of herself in the gym or working out.

Religion is also a big part of her life, as she told Alabama.com in a 2016 interview: "If young girls could see anything about me, I would want it to be that living for Christ is the greatest joy that I, or anyone, could ever have. I deal with people who have lots of money and success but who are not happy on the inside. Having a relationship with God is most fulfilling."

Justin has also spoken about the importance of his faith, and is frequently pictured attending church services wherever he is in the world.

However, a source told ET that Justin's romantic display on Tuesday night was an attempt to make Selena, who is currently on vacation in Australia, jealous.

"Selena is off having fun with her friends and so he’s showing that he can still go out and have fun too. And to be honest, I’m sure there’s a part of him that wants to make Selena a bit jealous!" the source explained.