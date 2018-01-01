Amber Rose shuts down critics for homophobic attacks on son

Model and TV personality Amber Rose has slammed homophobic trolls who have called her son "gay" for liking Taylor Swift's music.

Swift offered up a sweet surprise to Rose's five-year-old son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa on Tuesday (20Mar18) - the Shake It Off hitmaker gave the little boy free tickets to her upcoming tour.

The VIP tickets arrived in a cardboard box covered in artwork from her Reputation album, while the package also contained a copy of the record and a personalised note.

Doting mum Amber filmed the moment she gave the parcel to super excited Sebastian and shared the footage on Instagram, but trolls took to the site with homophobic insults, calling her son "gay".

The 34-year-old is refusing to stand for the backlash, and has quickly shut down the attacks by calling out followers' ignorance.

"Shoutout to all the hypermasculine men and dumb a** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift," she wrote. "This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is why our society is so f**ked up. Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality you dumb f**ks (sic)."

Moving on to call Sebastian "smart as f**k" for his young age, Amber revealed he had recently been accepted into a "prestigious private school in LA" because he is "creative as f**k like his parents".

"We allow him to be himself," she elaborated on her parenting approach with ex-husband Wiz. "He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires."

Amber ended her statement by urging haters to get their act together and become better human beings.

"Let's do better for the next generation people. Grow the f**k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate (sic)," she implored, adding, "Regardless if he's gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what."