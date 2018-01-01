Zayn Malik goes blond after Gigi Hadid split

Newly-single Zayn Malik has stunned fans by reviving his bleached blond look from his Pillowtalk video days after his shock split from model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The pop star was photographed sporting the dramatic makeover, which includes dyed head and facial hair, while shooting his latest music video in Miami, Florida.

The former One Direction star recently broke off his romance with Gigi, with pals claiming the couple was spending too much time apart.

Confirming the sad news via Twitter, Zayn wrote: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul."

Ironically, the last time he sported a peroxide look was in the video for Pillowtalk, which featured his then-girlfriend, who has also released a statement about the break-up.

It read: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years... not only in the relationship, but in life in general.

"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."

Zayn and the supermodel started dating in November, 2015 - six months after he ended his engagement to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

Zayn isn't in Miami just to film a video - he has been there writing and recording new music since February (18).

The singer's fresh look, captured in the photos published online, features his new tattoos of a black rose on the back of his neck and the number 25, his age.