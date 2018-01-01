Taylor Swift gifts Amber Rose's son her concert tickets

Taylor Swift surprised Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's son on Tuesday (20Mar18) by sending him tickets
to her concert.
The Shake It Off singer sent five-year-old Sebastian a cardboard box covered in artwork from her Reputation album, and the package contained VIP tickets, a copy of the record and a personalised note.
Amber filmed Sebastian as she gave the parcel to him and he couldn't contain his excitement in the Instagram video.
"I have a surprise for you! Ready? Look at that. Taylor Swift sent that to you," Amber said as she put the box down in front of him. Sebastian replied, "Really? For real?" before picking up the box and pretending to scream.
In the clip, he struggles to open the package and as Amber helps him, he says, "This is going to be so exciting!"
The 34-year-old then explains to her son that Taylor had given them tickets to her concert, but he seemed more taken by the personalised note, which he picked up and exclaimed, "Oh my God, she sent me a letter!"
However, he was confused about who it was addressed to because he asked, "A-M-B-E-R?" and Amber explained that was "mummy's name".
She then asked him to say thank you, so he looked at the camera and said, "Thanks Taylor" before excitedly adding, "Taylor sent me these?!"
Amber also shared a picture of the inside of the package on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, "You made my baby very happy @taylorswift."
The Reputation Stadium Tour kicks off on 8 May in Glendale, Arizona and takes in dates in North America, Europe and Oceania until it ends in November. Taylor will be supported by Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.
