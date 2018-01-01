Liam Payne: 'Cheryl and I have our struggles'

Liam Payne has admitted his relationship with Cheryl has its struggles, but they are working through them.

The Strip That Down singer and British popstar have been dogged by split rumours for months, which they tried to brush off by making a rare, loved-up red carpet appearance at the Brit Awards in February (18).

Liam has now opened up about the speculation in an interview with Britain's ES magazine, in which the One Direction star insists they are still a couple but are going through a tough patch.

"The funniest thing was a week before (the Brits) we were getting married. The next week we're splitting up," he said. "And the thing for me is, I just like to think we're somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles - like of course I'm not gonna sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is."

The 24-year-old said they were trying to get through their problems together as a family, which also includes their son Bear, who celebrates his first birthday on Thursday (22Mar18).

"This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn't go through a spot like that?" he asked. "It's about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there I guess."

Liam admitted that sometimes the scrutiny of being in a high-profile relationship was difficult to take, but believes the press are more "obsessed" with it than the general public are.

"It is about making it work for us, not making it work how people think it should work," he said, gushing about how understanding Cheryl, 34, has been about his recent promotional schedule for his duet with Rita Ora, For You.