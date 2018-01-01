Beyonce and JAY-Z head to Jamaica to shoot tour footage

Beyonce has taken a break from rehearsals for her Coachella festival comeback to shoot video footage in Jamaica with JAY-Z for their upcoming tour.
The Formation hitmaker will stage her first performances since giving birth to twins last June (17) at the California music and arts event next month (Apr18), but it appears she has put the practice sessions on hold to squeeze in work for another project.
She and the rap mogul recently announced plans to launch the On The Run II trek this summer (18), kicking off in Cardiff, Wales on 6 June and wrapping in Vancouver, Canada on 2 October (18).
In preparation for the joint shows, their first since 2014, the married musicians have headed to Kingston, Jamaica, where Beyonce and JAY-Z were spotted taking a motorcycle tour through the city, with the Empire State of Mind icon at the wheel.
In photos published on TMZ.com on Tuesday (20Mar18), JAY-Z looks relaxed as he steers through traffic wearing a black tracksuit and white sneakers, while Beyonce holds on to her man from behind, rocking a colourful jacket and shorts with hot pink boots and fishnet stockings.
The couple is said to be shooting new video content at Tuff Gong, the home studio of late reggae icon Bob Marley, where JAY-Z recorded the song Bam with his son Damian Marley for the hip-hop star's 4:44 album last year (17).
The films are expected to screen at the On The Run II concerts, which were confirmed last week (12Mar18) after months of rumours.
It's not known if the artists will be using their time in Jamaica to also work on fresh music, as in November (17), JAY-Z revealed he and his wife had been collaborating on a full-length project before choosing to first put out their deeply-personal solo albums.
Beyonce's Lemonade release hit retailers in 2016, just over a year before JAY-Z shared his latest material on 4:44.
