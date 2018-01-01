Logic and his soon-to-be ex confirm divorce news

Rapper Logic and his wife Jessica Andrea are moving forward as loving best friends after confirming their marriage is over.

The 1-800-273-8255 hitmaker, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, wed the singer in late 2015, but reports suggesting the couple had quietly separated surfaced last week (ends16Mar18).

Sources claimed the former couple separated shortly after they attended the Grammy Awards together in January (18).

Logic and Jessica have since broken their silence about the split in a joint statement, released on social media on Tuesday (20Mar18).

"After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends," it began. "As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue."

Insisting there was no drama leading up to the break-up, they continued: "It's very simple: it just didn't work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives."

Logic and his estranged wife went on to urge fans not to be sad: "Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one full of love and happiness."

"There will be no displays of anger or hatred that tear people apart...," the former couple added. "There are no sides, there is just us. Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives."

Proving the split was very much amicable, Jessica commented on her husband's Instagram post, "I love you Bobby... and love to all the fans!"

"I love you Jess!," the hip-hop star responded. "You're my best friend."

The stars have yet to file divorce papers to make the separation official, but according to TMZ.com, they have already put their marital home on the market.

The bittersweet news emerges two days after Logic celebrated another career high, earning his second number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His new mixtape, Bobby Tarantino II, hit the top of the U.S. countdown on Sunday (18Mar18).