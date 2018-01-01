Demi Lovato: 'I started thinking about suicide when I was seven'

Demi Lovato was fascinated by death when she was seven.

Opening up about her lifelong struggle for good mental health, the Cool For the Summer singer reveals she was a gloomy kid with suicidal tendencies.

Demi recently sat down with TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw and discussed her demons as part of a pre-taped chat, which aired on his show in America on Tuesday (20Mar18), when she shocked some fans by revealing just how far back the darkness in her life began.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer says, "The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven. I had this fascination with death. I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don't know if I ever will talk about. But, at seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life, that the pain would end."

And she reveals anxiety and bullying at school really made her focus on taking her own life, terrifying her mum: "It came back several times - when I was struggling with depression, my bipolar disorder. And there was a while there when my mum was afraid to wake me up in the mornings because she didn't know if she opened the door if I would be alive or not."

Demi recently marked the sixth anniversary of her sobriety, after seeking help in rehab following a breakdown on tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2010, but there's one problem she can't seem to fix.

"I think the everlasting addiction in my life has been food," she explains. "My eating disorder started when I was very young. That's something that I deal with on a daily basis. It's kind of the last thing to go.

"I feel like I've conquered my addiction and alcoholism, where I don't even think about it anymore. But my struggles with my food issues are something that I still deal with.

"But I'm growing, and I'm in a really good place today."