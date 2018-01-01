Aubrey O'Day drawn into Donald Trump, Jr. divorce drama

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day has found herself at the centre of Donald Trump, Jr.'s divorce drama amid reports suggesting they had an affair.

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump hit headlines last week (ends16Mar18) after his wife Vanessa filed court papers to end their 12-year marriage, and late on Monday (19Mar18), O'Day became caught up in the news when it was claimed she had enjoyed an extramarital affair with Trump, Jr.

They are said to have struck up a relationship after O'Day appeared on season five of his dad's hit reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice, in late 2011. The romance reportedly continued until March, 2012, when Trump, Jr.'s wife allegedly found questionable emails between the pair.

Representatives for both Trump, Jr. and O'Day have declined to comment on the affair speculation, but now Aubrey's lyrics for a song called DJT have come under scrutiny, with many concluding the solo tune, which featured the 40-year-old's initials in the title, was written about the father-of-five.

The break-up track featured on her 2013 album Between Two Evils, and described the painful ending of an illicit romance - including a phone call between the singer and her unnamed lover, who revealed he was leaving her to go back to his wife.

"I thought it was forever at the time, but maybe I was lying to myself," the man says on the song, as O'Day replies, "You want to believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had - have - forever?"

According to Us Weekly, she also touched on her complicated personal life in a 2012 remix of Gotye's Somebody That I Used to Know, which includes lines like, "Now and then I think of when we were together/Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie," and, "But you were scared to ruin your family's name/Your wife's the only one glad we are over."

Aubrey's old social media posts have been examined for any clues of the affair too, with one telling tweet seemingly alluding to the 34-year-old's secret.

After property mogul and reality star Trump Sr. was elected president in November, 2016, the singer expressed her disappointment and then cryptically added, "my story I didn't tell is worth millions now," alongside a winking face emoji.

She never elaborated on the meaning behind her mysterious tweet.