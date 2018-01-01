Solange Knowles to be honoured by Parsons School of Design

Solange Knowles is to be honoured at Parsons School of Design's annual benefit in May (18).

The Cranes in the Sky singer has been named as an honouree alongside Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive of fashion house Gucci, and Jose Neves, founder and chief executive of online store Farfetch, by executives of the New York design school, who chose all three in recognition of their contributions to fashion, entrepreneurship, technology, and sustainability.

In a press release, the honourees were praised for the "positive and far-reaching impact" they have had on the fashion industry by "their commitment to supporting future generations of designers and creating opportunities for inclusivity in design, entertainment, and fashion."

"We are thrilled to be honouring Solange for her notable contributions to the music and fashion industries, and Gucci and Farfetch for their deep commitment to fostering innovative and inclusive design," said Joel Towers, executive dean of Parsons School of Design, in a statement. "Parsons was founded upon the idea that design can change the world, and our honorees are creating positive change that will impact the industry for years to come."

Solange follows in the footsteps of other celebrity honourees including Sarah Jessica Parker and Rihanna, who was honoured in 2017.

The news comes just weeks after Beyonce's sister received the Artist of the Year prize from The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations, part of Harvard University, in early March (18).

She wrote, "To be selected harvard foundations 'artist of the year' by these tremendous, glorious students I met today....to witness all of the greatness they put into the world, and then they deem me worthy of this moment, fills me with such great gratitude."

The 70th annual Parsons Benefit will be held on 21 May at Pier Sixty in New York.