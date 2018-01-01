Pharrell Williams starting work in early hours to spend time with triplets

Pharrell Williams starts work in the early hours of the morning in order to spend time with his infant triplets, according to collaborator Charlie Puth.

Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh's family grew by three in January, 2017, when they were blessed with the triplets.

The musician's growing brood hasn't stopped him working however, and Charlie, who enlisted the N.E.R.D star to help him record his new album Voicenotes, said he's been forced to work in the early hours to ensure Pharrell can spend time with his family.

"Me and Pharrell work at like six o'clock in the morning," he explained to Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I finally asked him: 'Why are we working at like six o'clock?', and he says, 'Because I have triplets and I need to spend the day with them.'"

The Happy singer, 44, and Helen, who also share nine-year-old son Rocket, have yet to publicly announce the sex or names of their new arrivals, but he did open up about the trials and tribulations of being a father to triplets last year.

"I have a tribe," Pharrell told U.S. news show Today. "It's an assembly line ... they harmonise (when they cry). It's 'Waah! Waah! Waah!' all at the same time. Like one cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They're hungry, they're hungry, they're hungry."

In the interview he also confessed that his parenting skills were nothing compared to his wife's.

"My wife is (U.S. Navy special forces) SEAL Team Six," he said of her abilities as a mum. "There's nothing she can't do. I mean, she carried those three bodies, and she's just on it all the time. And we do have some amazing people to help us."

In addition to helping Charlie out with his second record, Pharrell and N.E.R.D also released their latest album, No One Ever Really Dies, in December.

A new remix of the album's lead single Lemon, adding Drake's vocals to those of Rihanna, who featured on the original, debuted over the weekend (17-18Mar18).