Fetty Wap becomes a father for seventh time

Fetty Wap has become a father for the seventh time, after welcoming a son into the world.

Lezhae Zeona, who already shares young daughter Zaviera with the rapper, posted a video on her Instagram Live in which she was seen cradling her newborn son.

The footage showed the little boy wrapped in a blue and white blanket as his mother kissed him tenderly on the forehead.

Fetty has yet to comment on the new arrival on his own social media accounts.

The baby boy's arrival comes just two months after the 26-year-old musician welcomed daughter Alayia with ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy back in January (18). Alayia remains in hospital as she was born three months early.

She's still using a feeding tube and requires help breathing, but Alexis told fans on Twitter that her little girl will hopefully be allowed home in the near future.

"I swear being your mother is the best thing that happen to me the countdown begins," she tweeted as news of Fetty's latest arrival broke alongside a picture of herself holding the baby girl.

Prior to the birth, Alexis had shared video footage of the pair in her hospital room on social media, explaining she had been experiencing mild contractions, but had not gone into labour at the time of the post.

"My water did break, so I had to get rushed to the hospital and stuff...," she said. "They're gonna have me in the hospital for a long time, so I'm just praying that everything's OK and she's fine.

"She's gonna be a premie (premature baby), but she's healthy, that's all that matters to me."

Fetty is also father to son Aydin and daughters Khari, Amani and Lauren.