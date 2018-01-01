Meek Mill's attorneys take bail case to Supreme Court

Attorneys for incarcerated rapper Meek Mill have appealed to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court officials to grant him bail as he fights his probation violation sentence.

Documents were filed in the state's highest court on Monday (19Mar18), requesting the release of the hip-hop star, who was ordered to serve two to four years behind bars in November (17) for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 firearms case.

Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been challenging the controversial ruling by Judge Genece Brinkley ever since, and last week (ends16Mar18), he scored a legal break as prosecutors declared they will not block his latest bid for bail.

The decision emerged amid reports suggesting the arresting officer in Meek's original 2008 case had been named as part of a huge police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC in jail.

Prosecutors cited the "strong showing of likelihood" that Meek's old conviction will be reversed in court paperwork explaining the move on 14 March (18), and the rapper's attorneys highlighted the statement as they asked for their client's immediate release.

They also listed the numerous allegations against Graham relating to other cases to back up their argument, including claims suggesting he stole money from a crime scene, and performed poorly on a polygraph test, reports TMZ.com.

The Dreams and Nightmares star has yet to comment on the Supreme Court filing, but in his first prison interview with Rolling Stone magazine, published last week, he revealed plans to use his experience to campaign for others who may have been unfairly treated by the justice system upon his release.

"There's brothers locked down that did nothing to be here but p**s off people like (Judge Genece) Brinkley," he said. "I want to speak on this system and what it does to black people - on both f**king sides of the fence."