Take That hoping to turn stage musical into movie

Take That are in negotiations to turn their hit British musical into a major movie.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen are hoping to recreate the success of West End smash hit on the big screen - just like Abba stars Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus did with Mamma Mia!

Barlow tells The Sun, "It’s (film) definitely going to be made and could start shooting as early as next year. We don’t know who will be the direc­tor as yet, but we're working on a deal now. It’s really exciting but we appreciate there’s a few hurdles to overcome first."

"Brad Pitt is playing me, obviously," he jokes, adding Mamma Mia! musical was the perfect example of a hit stageshow becoming a film.

"Mamma Mia! took the essence of what the theatre show was about and put it on the big screen," he explains. "And look at the success of La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Musical movies are really popular now."

Indeed, The Greatest Showman is still pulling in film fans three months after its Christmas release, while the soundtrack album has topped the U.K. charts for the past 10 weeks.

Meanwhile Take That have also announced their stage musical, The Band, will hit the Haymarket Theatre in London's West End for a theatrical run this Christmas (18).

Written by Tim Firth, the show features boy band Five To Five, who were discovered on TV talent show Let It Shine last year.

It kicked off a nationwide tour in September (17).