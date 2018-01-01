Heaven 17 - The Luxury Gap UK tour dates

Heaven 17 are to perform their celebrated and acclaimed 1983 album The Luxury Gap in full across the UK throughout November and December. Tickets
Heaven 17’s The Luxury Gap was the moment when everything just clicked into place to overwhelming effect. It came after the critically acclaimed Penthouse and Pavement in 1981 and is an undoubtable pop masterpiece.
The Sheffield trio convinced their sceptical record company that ‘Temptation’ had to be the next single. A duet between Glenn Gregory and Carol Kenyon, this song of lust, brilliantly framed by a musical structure stormed the charts and remains a momentous classic to this day. The album itself went to reach number 4 and cemented Heaven 17 as one of the most important British post-punk bands.
35 years later The Luxury Gap Heaven 17’s sly, post-modern critique of modern society has never sounded so resonant, nor been so necessary. Martyn Ware said:
“All of us at H17 HQ are thrilled to announce our forthcoming tour. Our 35th anniversary celebration of The Luxury Gap will be spectacular, and the themes of the songs are more relevant than ever before. Don’t miss it!”
The Band will be covering ten dates this winter performing their masterpiece in full along with some of their classic tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday 23rd March at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com.
Friday 9 November Northampton Roadmender
Saturday 10 November Norwich UEA
Friday 16 November Bournemouth O2 Academy
Saturday 17 November Birmingham O2 Institute
Friday 23 November Glasgow O2 ABC
Saturday 24 November Liverpool O2 Academy
Friday 30 November London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Saturday 1 December Bristol O2 Academy
Friday 7 December Manchester O2 Ritz
Saturday 8 November Sheffield O2 Academy
