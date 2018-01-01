50 Cent fuming at Vivica A. Fox tell-all

Rapper 50 Cent is furious after discovering his actress ex Vivica A. Fox has detailed their sex life in a new book.

The stars briefly dated in 2003, but fell out in 2015, when Vivica implied the In Da Club hitmaker was secretly gay during an appearance on late night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

Her remarks sparked a war of words between the former couple, before the exes cleared the air in January, 2017.

However, Vivica appears to have angered 50 once again, amid reports suggesting her forthcoming self-help book, Every Day, I'm Hustling, also includes details about their time between the sheets.

According to the New York Daily News, Vivica claims the hip-hop star was more focused on his career than on pleasing his woman, even though they had great chemistry.

"Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him," she reportedly writes, describing their bedroom antics as "PG-13" but "cherished and special".

The actress, 53, also alleges the 42-year-old rapper was hoping to pop the question to her while on a trip to Monaco, but he put the idea on ice after she signed on to host the World Music Awards - although she only found out about the proposal plans after they had already been nixed.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has yet to reveal if the proposal news is true, but he slammed Vivica for stirring up more controversy as he read all about the book excerpts on Monday morning (19Mar18).

"I'm waking up to this s**t, that was14 years ago (sic)," he wrote on Instagram, beside a screenshot of the Daily News headline. "smh (shaking my head) who does this? What the f**k!"