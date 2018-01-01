Trey Songz turns himself in to face domestic violence charge

R&B singer Trey Songz has turned himself in to police officials in Los Angeles to face a felony domestic violence charge.

The Bottoms Up hitmaker, real name Tremaine Neverson, stands accused of repeatedly punching Andrea Buera at a party in Los Angeles last month (Feb18), during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Buera, who claims to have been friends and "occasional romantic partners" with Songz for the past three years, obtained a domestic violence restraining order against the musician earlier this month, and, on Monday (19Mar18), he turned up to face the allegations made against him, with his attorney Shawn Holley by his side.

Trey has since been released on $50,000 (GBP35,600) bond and is now speaking out about the accusations he is facing, insisting he is innocent.

"For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt (management) have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam (family), the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me," he writes on Twitter. "I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone's personal gain."

"I won't be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support," he adds.

Last week (ends19Mar18), Buera held a press conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, and insisted there were a number of witnesses who "did nothing" during the reported assault. However according to TMZ, Trey has his own witnesses who refute her claims and Holley has presented their side of the story to the arresting detective.

Meanwhile, Buera and Bloom, who has also raised the possibility of a civil suit against the singer in the future, are due back in court on 27 March (18).