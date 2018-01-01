JAY-Z helping to launch criminal justice reform app

Rapper JAY-Z is throwing his support behind a mobile app created to improve the U.S. criminal justice system.

Bosses at the 99 Problems hitmaker's Roc Nation company have teamed up with organisers behind the Promise app to create "a sustainable and scalable program that will reduce the number of people behind bars".

Prince's former manager Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins came up with the idea for the app, which will be made available to government officials and users on parole.

"We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system," a statement from JAY-Z reads. "Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It's time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems.

"Promise's team, led by Phaedra, is building an app that can help provide liberty and justice for all to millions."

According to a message on the app's sign-up sheet, Promise assists users during the pre-trial process by setting them up with a plan for their case and tracking their progress. The app will launch on Tuesday (20Mar18).

JAY-Z has been increasingly vocal about his grievances with the U.S. criminal justice system and last year (17) he penned an opinion piece about reform in support of incarcerated rapper Meek Mill that was published by the New York Times.

"The specifics of Meek's case inspired me to write this," he wrote. "But it's time we highlight the random ways people trapped in the criminal justice system are punished every day. The system treats them as a danger to society, consistently monitors and follows them for any minor infraction - with the goal of putting them back in prison..."

"Probation is a trap and we must fight for Meek and everyone else unjustly sent to prison," he added.