Fifth Harmony taking hiatus to pursue solo careers

Fifth Harmony are taking an indefinite hiatus in order to "pursue solo endeavours".

Originally composed of Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello, the girl group rose to fame in 2012 after finishing third on the second season of U.S. singing competition The X Factor, later releasing hit tunes such as Worth It and Work from Home.

However, following Camila's exit in late 2016 and both Ally and Normani snapping up solo contracts in recent months, the popstars have decided to take a break.

"After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours," the group said in a statement posted on their Instagram page on Monday (19Mar18). "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

The quartet went on to express gratitude to their fans, known as Harmonizers, and also confirmed that they would honour existing dates to be held as part of their PSA Tour. Fifth Harmony is due to perform at the Hard Rock Event Center, in Hollywood, Florida on 11 May, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on 13 May, and in Reykjavik, Iceland on 16 May.

"To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement, we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud. We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait!" they added.