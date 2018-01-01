Cardi B: '#MeToo won't change anything for women in hip-hop'

Cardi B doesn't think women in hip-hop will reap the benefits of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Both #MeToo and Time’s Up were created in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled at power players in Hollywood, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and James Toback.

The music world has also embraced the anti-sexual harassment movements, and although 25-year-old Cardi is pleased to see the topic being discussed, she isn’t convinced the message will fully filter through to hip-hop stars, whose sexuality is often part of their commercial appeal.

“A lot of video vixens (females in hip-hop videos) have spoke about this and nobody gives a f**k,” Cardi sighed to Cosmopolitan U.S. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d**ks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a h*. It don’t matter.’”

The rapper also shared her cynicism towards some of the men who are publicly voicing their support for the campaigns.

"These producers and directors, they're not woke (socially aware), they're scared," she insisted.

Later in the chat with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about her success in music, which includes receiving two Grammy nominations and a number one spot in the U.S. charts for her single Bodak Yellow.

However, Cardi admits fame can have its downsides.

“Having a number one song makes me happy—but working for it makes me really happy,” she smiled. “I don’t want to sound like I’m ungrateful, but it’s exhausting. I love my career now, but it’s like my spirit was happier before. When I was dancing, I had so much fun. I felt powerful in the club. I felt free.

“If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”