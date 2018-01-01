NEWS The Greatest Showman soundtrack to extend reign at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman soundtrack is set to dominate the Official Albums Chart once again this week.



The collection, which features breakout hits including This Is Me and Rewrite The Stars, leads today's Official Chart Update (March 19) and is on track to claim an eleventh week at Number 1.



Meanwhile, three albums are currently on course for a Top 5 debut; rapper XXXTentacion is at Number 3 with his second album ?, The Fratellis are set to return to the Top 10 for the first time in ten years with In Your Own Sweet Time (4), and US indie rockers The Decemberists could landing their highest charting album yet with I'll Be Your Girl (5).



Pop icon Kim Wilde could be celebrating her first Top 10 album in the UK for 30 years this week as her new album, Here Come The Aliens, starts at Number 9, while Brighton newcomers The Magic Gang open at 10 with their self-titled debut.



Three albums are currently hovering just outside the Top 10; indie pop band Fickle Friends at 11 with their debut You Are Someone Else, Alexandra Burke's first release in six years The Truth Is (12) and Sleep Better, an album of music to send you into a peaceful slumber by UK producer Tom Middleton (13).



In anticipation of George Ezra's new album Staying At Tamara's, the singer-songwriter's 2014 debut Wanted On Voyage is set to return to the Top 40 this week (24), and finally, US rockers Yo La Tengo could be landing their first UK Top 40 album this week with their 15th collection There's A Riot Going On (26).

