Drake heading for a ninth week at Number 1 with God’s Plan

Drake is no stranger to the record books, and his dominant reign at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart could be about to land him another spot in them.



God’s Plan, the headline single from Drake’s latest EP Scary Hours, has spent eight weeks at the top of the chart, leaving Rudimental out in the cold at Number 2 for the last six with These Days.



While Rudimental had a midweek lead on Drake last week, Drizzy has turned the tables today, and leads by a narrow 555 copies. Should Drake hold on, God’s Plan will become one of only 21 songs to have achieved nine or more weeks at Number 1 in the Official Singles Chart’s 67-year history.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, George Ezra is closing in on a second Top 5 appearance of his career, with Paradise up eight places to Number 4 on today’s sales flash.



New entries and high climbers



Meanwhile, Zedd’s The Middle ft. Maren Morris and Grey he Middle, continues to edge up the Top 10, climbing two places to Number 8 on today’s update, and Meant To Be, another country crossover track by Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, vaults nine to Number 11.



Sigala & Paloma Faith’s new collaboration Lullaby is also set for a big climb this week, currently up six spots to Number 13.



American rapper and comedian Lil Dicky is set to score this week’s highest new entry with Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown (20), and finally, fresh from the release of his album ‘?’, rapper XXXTentacion has two songs in this week’s Top 40: Sad! rises seven to Number 21, and Moonlight is a potential new entry at Number 40.

