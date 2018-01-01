Britney Spears' father rejecting Kevin Federline's request for more child support

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is reportedly pushing back against her ex-husband Kevin Federline's request for more child support.

The Stronger singer filed for divorce from Kevin, the father of her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, in 2006, and gave him $1.3 million (£930,000) as part of their settlement as well as spousal support, which she paid for several years, and child support.

She is currently paying Kevin, who was awarded sole custody of the boys, $200,000 (£143,000) a month, but in February (18) he asked for the value to be examined - arguing that he needed more money to look after them now they're older.

Britney is still living under the conservatorship of her father Jamie, who was put in charge of her finances after her highly-publicised breakdown in 2007. According to TMZ.com, Jamie recently received a phone call from Kevin who said he was struggling financially and the $20,000 was no longer enough, but Jamie was reportedly suspicious of Kevin's request and demanded to know where the money is going.

Sources have told the website that Jamie received a letter from Kevin's lawyer asking for a meeting and when they did, Jamie wanted to know why Kevin needed more money and asked what the children needed that they currently weren't getting.

The lawyer didn't respond to that question, but said Kevin needed to look after them at the same level as Britney, but Jamie argued that she is taking care of them the same way she always did.

The lawyer also pointed out the success of Britney's recent Las Vegas residency and her subsequent increase in income, but Jamie hit back saying that has nothing to do with the children's needs and that his daughter isn't responsible for looking after Kevin and his other four children.