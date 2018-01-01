Iggy Azalea burned Nick Young's designer clothes after split

Iggy Azalea burned "all" of ex-fiance Nick Young's designer clothing after rumours emerged that he cheated on her.

The 27-year-old split from the basketball player in June 2016, following the leak of a video in which Nick appeared to be bragging of his infidelity. After their break-up, Iggy decided to take out her anger by setting Nick's expensive wardrobe alight.

"I burned it all, darling!" Iggy said during an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday (18Mar18). "I burned a lot, and I threw stuff into the pool too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn't work.

"Every designer you can think of, I burned. See this is what I did. He was out, and I used to break stuff in our house and I realised I was breaking my own s**t, like that's stupid, and he didn't care.

"So I was like, I'm going to find something you care about and I'm going to start destroying that, which was his clothes, and we had a fire pit outside, a nice fire pit you can put on with the gas."

Iggy did give Nick a head's up about her actions, sending him a video in which she detailed exactly what she was doing to his prized possessions.

"I text him a video, and I was like, 'Hey, I'm burning your s**t. I'm burning your things, so I don't know where you're at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I'm moving on, we're progressing on a spectrum of cheap to expensive.'"

While the situation was the first time Iggy had set fire to clothes, she quickly learned that "expensive doesn't burn well".

"All the (U.S. high street store) Forever 21 (stuff) just went," she laughed, before making a sound indicating that it quickly burst into flames.