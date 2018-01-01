Barbra Streisand has "never experienced" sexual harassment, and joked that it was probably because of her looks.

The Oscar-winning was honoured at PaleyFest on Friday (16Mar18), and took part in a Q&A with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Asked if she had ever been on the receiving end of harassment from men during her career, she quickly replied: "Never! No. I mean, never. I mean, I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why.”

And while Streisand sympathises with many women participating in the #MeToo movement, she can’t relate to their experiences.

However, she did acknowledge that times are changing for women in Hollywood. “It's tough. We're in a strange time now, in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way,” she explained. “It's going to have to come to the centre.”

Calling her a "powerful woman", Murphy told the 75-year-old that she was one of the most notable and powerful female performers of all time.

"I never thought of myself as powerful," Streisand insisted. “I was always thinking, ‘Wow,’ like a person surprised I was powerful. What does powerful mean? I don’t know what powerful meant.”

The Funny Girl star revealed she felt most powerful when she was directing, but hated being labelled as controlling, despite admitting she was. "I would say anybody talented like you, wants to control their work. To be in control and not feel frustrated... it's just so wonderful. You feel so humbled by that power," she mused.