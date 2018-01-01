Demi Lovato tearfully opens up about sobriety during gig

Demi Lovato tearfully talked to her fans about her journey to sobriety during an emotional gig on Friday night (16Mar18).

The 25-year-old singer cried as her tourmates DJ Khaled and Kehlani surprised her during the New York City concert to wish her a happy six years of sobriety.

"What you've overcome through trials and tribulations, through dark clouds," Khaled told her. "You found the sunshine, and now the sun is shining on you forever."

"I'm so, so, so, so proud of you, and honoured to know you," Kehlani added.

After fans began chanting her name, Lovato opened up to them about her long road to sobriety.

"Kehlani and DJ Khaled thank you so much," the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker began. "That was so inspirational and so powerful and so meaningful."

Visibly emotional, Lovato candidly told the audience: "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car. I remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute, this is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'

"So I took a look at my life, and I said, 'Something has to change. Something has to change, I've gotta get sober' - so I did. The reason I became so open about my story, is I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that it's ok," she continued.

"Mental health is something is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it."

The singer first entered rehab after a meltdown on a Jonas Brothers tour in 2010, but struggled with her addictions for the next couple of years. However, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (13Mar18), Demi took to Twitter to celebrate her incredible achievement and mark the latest step in her journey of sobriety.

"Just officially turned six years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," Demi wrote.