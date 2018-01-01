Zayn Malik debuts huge tattoo after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik is getting through his shock split from Gigi Hadid with the help of a huge tattoo.

The Pillow Talk singer took to Instagram on Friday (16Mar18) to debut the inking of a rose on the back of his head.

In the snap, Zayn's tattoo starts with the stem of the rose on the left side of his neck, with the flower blossoming on the base of his skull.

He looks away from the camera in the moody, captionless shot, leaving fans confused about the meaning behind the design.

"I like but if you ever grow out your hair it will look like you have a rat tail," one wrote, while another simply asked the star: "Why did you do that to yourself?"

He later shared another snap on Instagram of him laid on a tattoo artist's table, and wrote: "Neck yat."

Zayn and Gigi announced they had split in separate statements on Tuesday (13Mar18), with the former One Direction singer reportedly heading down to Miami, Florida after their break-up, while the model stayed in New York.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," the 25-year-old singer said in his statement. "She has such an incredible soul."

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time," he continued. "We wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

Back in January (18), fans spotted that the singer had Gigi's eyes tattooed on his chest. And it's not the first time he's paid tribute to a girlfriend with ink - he famously had an arm tattoo of ex-fiancee Perrie Edwards, which he has since had covered up.