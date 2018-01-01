Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ‘enjoy low-key romantic gestures’

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly quietly enjoying domestic bliss at the actor’s London pad.

Superstar singer Taylor has been dating London-born Joe since May 2017 and they were recently spotted enjoying a hike in Malibu.

Sources close to the loved-up pair say Taylor, who has previously dated Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Jake Gyllenhaal, is happier than ever, and is enjoying keeping her romance away from the spotlight.

“Taylor started spending more and more time at Joe’s place in north London, and it’s brought them even closer,” an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine. “They love doing low-key things together and spend a lot of time hanging out at home, where Joe likes to surprise Taylor with home-cooked meals and she bakes him cupcakes and cookies.

“It’s adorable how much they care about each other.”

Taylor, 28, recently dropped the video for her new track Delicate, and fans are certain the lyrics “Oh damn, never seen that colour blue / Do the girls home touch you like I do?” are about Joe, who can next be seen in Operation Finale opposite Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley and Nick Kroll.

And the insider added the couple are so happy, that it might not be long before 27-year-old Joe goes down on bended need.

“Taylor has found a best friend in Joe and things are very serious between them,” the source shared. “They’ve played down engagement rumours, but people think it’s inevitable. They're so in love and already adore each others’ families. So everyone would be thrilled if they decided to make it official.”