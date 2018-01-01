Demi Lovato & Q-Tip thrilled to be part of Elton John covers album

Demi Lovato and Q-Tip jumped at the chance to revamp Elton John and Kiki Dee's Don't Go Breaking My Heart for the rocker's new tribute album.

The Cool For the Summer singer and A Tribe Called Quest leader have given the 1976 chart-topper a soulful, funky makeover for Elton's upcoming Revamp album and the video for the song was released online on Friday (16Mar18).

"Elton's influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless," rapper Q-Tip says. "He's astute in so many types of music, he does it all, and being a hip hop kid, our whole aesthetic was that everything was up for grabs and that's how he has always been to me.

"I remember the premiere of Don't Go Breaking My Heart with Kiki Dee and seeing it as a kid and loving it.

"Elton was gracious enough to be part of the last Tribe album, so it was serendipitous and logical to return the favour. Rhythmically, we just wanted to make it a little funkier."

And Demi loves the new version, adding, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart is such a classic. It's just always been around me and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to work on this.

"Elton's such an icon, a legend, I'm honoured to be a part of Revamp. He's a trailblazer and he's authentic and true to himself. This version of the song has a more soulful edge. Q-Tip did a great job."

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay also cover Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin's most famous songs for Revamp, while a host of Bernie's favourite country stars have also covered their songs for a second covers album, Restoration.

Many of the acts will perform at the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute tribute special, which airs on 10 April (18), four days after the cover albums are released.