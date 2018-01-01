The Chainsmokers release new single 'Everybody Hates Me' today

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their new single “Everybody Hates Me” today via Disruptor Records / RCA Records.
“Everybody Hates Me” follows the release of “You Owe Me” and “Sick Boy,” whose video has accumulated over 115 Million views.
The Chainsmokers just finished the European leg of their Memories…Do Not Open tour last weekend. Alex and Drew will also continue their Las Vegas residency at XS Nightclub along with many tour dates across the globe this year. For a full list of shows, visit http://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.
To date, The Chainsmokers have totaled 20 billion in cumulative radio audience, 10 billion global streams, 6 billion video views and 2 million tickets sold.
