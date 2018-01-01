Dua Lipa cancels more Bruno Mars support gigs to recover from tooth operation

Dua Lipa has cancelled two more support shows on Bruno Mars' tour so she can recover from an emergency dental operation.

The New Rules singer, who joined the singer for the Oceania leg of his 24k Magic World Tour at the end of February (18), took to Twitter on Wednesday (14Mar18) to announce that she couldn't perform at the two shows in Brisbane, Australia because she had been advised to undergo immediate surgery on her painful wisdom teeth.

At the time, representatives for promoter Live Nation said she should be back for their five-night stop in Sydney, which was due to kick off on Saturday, but it has now been announced that she needs more time to recover and won't be performing at the first two shows.

"Only Brisbane and two Sydney shows have been affected to date," her representative told Daily Mail Australia.

The news came just hours after Dua, 22, told her fans that she was experiencing a great deal of pain.

"Day 3 feeling the worst pain ever with this tooth mouth operation situation and i’m so ready for it to be over," she wrote. "But I am so lucky to have such amazing friends looking after me waking up making sure i’ve taken all my antibiotics, making me soup and having ice packs on rotation ILY (I love you)," followed by love heart and fingers crossed emojis.

The Hotter Than Hell star shared a video of her nursing her swollen jaw with a damp flannel on social media when she revealed that she would be needing the teeth removed.

"I have been enjoying this tour so much and i’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully i’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding," she tweeted at the time.

Dua's support slot is currently being filled by a DJ. She is expected to return to the tour on Monday.